FORSYTH, Ga. — Nightly lane closures are expected through Oct. 31 as crews complete the final stages of construction of the new Browns Bridge Road bridge over Two Mile Creek in eastern Forsyth County.
The work began Oct. 6 with a single lane closure from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., between Floyd and Waldrip roads, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Crews will be building shoulders and doing final paving for the Two Mile Creek bridge project.
E.R. Snell is the projects contractor.
The approaches are being reconstructed with 12-foot lanes and 10-foot shoulders.
Crews previously built a new, two-lane bridge and removed an old span over the creek, a tributary of Lake Lanier.
