FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The body of a 27-year-old Roswell man was recovered from a Forsyth County lake Nov. 18, authorities said.
Emergency personnel were first dispatched to the private lake off Dahlonega Highway near Oak Grove around 7 p.m. Nov. 17.
The Forsyth County Fire Department reported that the victim was believed to have been fishing in a small boat when a friend arrived and saw him drowning. Before the friend could get to him, the victim went under the water and never came back up.
Recovery efforts resumed Nov. 18 and around 3 p.m., divers found the man's body in 6 feet of water. The victim has been identified as Saul Sanchez.
The case is being investigated as an accidental drowning, fire officials said.
Also assisting in the search were the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department, Georgia State Patrol aviation unit and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
