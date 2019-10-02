CUMMING, Ga. — Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Jeff Bearden has been named a finalist for the 2020 Georgia Superintendent of the Year.
Nominations are sent to the Georgia School Superintendents Association from local school boards, regional education service agencies, business organizations and communities, and education colleagues in the state.
Finalists are then singled out for leadership abilities and superior skill sets in the community, school boards and staff, according to GSSA.
Bearden joins Samantha Fuhrey of Newton County Schools, Noris Price of Baldwin County Schools, and Mark Scott of Houston County Schools as a finalist.
The winner will be announced at the GSBA/GSSA annual conference in December.
“Being selected as a Georgia Superintendent of the Year finalist for the past two years is an honor, but it is also very humbling,” Bearden said. “What gives me the greatest joy is the validation of the great work that is happening in Forsyth County Schools. It doesn’t happen without strong board leadership, visionary principals, an outstanding corps of faculty and staff, engaged parents, a supportive community and talented students. My only goal is to represent us in a way that is truly reflective of the outstanding team we have at FCS. Home, plus school, plus community equal student success. That’s what matters most.”
