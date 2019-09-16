CUMMING, Ga. — A Cumming woman reported someone had burglarized her 2002 F-250 Ford truck while she was walking in Haw Creek Park around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 1. The deputy noticed damage to the driver’s door, appearing as if someone had forced the lock. Missing were her Social Security card, driver’s license, apple Ipods and a debit card. After notifying her bank, the woman was informed of an attempt to use her card at a Kroger in Sandy Springs. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.