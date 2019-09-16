CUMMING, Ga. — A Cumming woman reported someone had burglarized her 2002 F-250 Ford truck while she was walking in Haw Creek Park around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 1. The deputy noticed damage to the driver’s door, appearing as if someone had forced the lock. Missing were her Social Security card, driver’s license, apple Ipods and a debit card. After notifying her bank, the woman was informed of an attempt to use her card at a Kroger in Sandy Springs.
