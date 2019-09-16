CUMMING, Ga. — A deputy observed a tan Nissan Maxima travelling on Pea Ridge Road with a missing license plate and a non-illuminated taillight Aug. 30. Upon further investigation, the female driver and male passenger were found to be in possession of methamphetamine, possession of a scheduled 1 controlled substance and possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce). Both the driver and passenger are from Gainesville. They were taken into custody and transferred to the Forsyth County Jail.
In a separate incident, the 24-year old female driver of a 2008 Hyundai Accent was found to be in possession of amphetamine and methamphetamine. The incident occurred Aug. 30 on Atlanta Hwy.
