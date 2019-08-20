CUMMING, Ga. — Authorities responded to a burglary Aug. 6 at Beverage World on Lanier 400 Parkway. The owners provided surveillance footage showing a suspect wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, a white scarf and gloves and a monkey mask with a red hat. The suspect entered the store, emptied the drawers of the cash register, and left. Nothing else was found missing from the store and the footage was submitted for evidence. The Crime Scene Unit took photos of the scene.
Later, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Atlanta Highway and stopped a white Nissan Versa. The same brown monkey mask was found in the vehicle. The suspect was transported to Forsyth County Jail with no incident.
