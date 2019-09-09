CUMMING, Ga. — A Habersham, Ga., man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a local man at a northeast Forsyth residence in the early hours of Sept. 8.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jesus Olvera Gonzalez, 40, and charged him with murder in connection with the incident.
The stabbing victim’s name will not be released until the next of kin is notified.
Sheriff’s Cpl. Doug Rainwater said local fire and law enforcement personnel received a 911 call in reference to a person stabbed at a residence in the 5600 block of Archer Drive in northeast Forsyth County. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male inside the house deceased with stab wounds.
Occupants of the home provided authorities with a description of an adult male suspect, the sheriff’s office said.
Gonzalez is being in the Forsyth County jail without bond.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives, along with crime scene investigators are investigating the incident.
