CUMMING, Ga. — A Cumming man was arrested for trespassing and possession of methamphetamine Sept. 24 after a neighbor called to report suspicious activity on Piney Grove.
Upon arriving on scene, the deputy saw a male who fit the reported description crouching behind a parked pick-up truck in the roadway.
When confronted by the deputy, the man reportedly became fidgety and began walking off. The man stated that he recently used methamphetamine when asked but could not remember when.
He was transported to the Forsyth County Jail.
