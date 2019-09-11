FORSYTH COUNTY — An AR-15 rifle stolen from a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office detective’s patrol vehicle, part of a slew of vehicle break-ins Sept. 3, has been recovered.
The firearm was recovered in Clayton County, and a suspect has been identified, according to Cpl. Doug Rainwater with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
“We have identified a suspect and he is being held in another jurisdiction until we can get warrants for him.” Rainwater said. He did not say how the suspect was identified or how the AR-15 was recovered.
The Clayton County Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Forsyth County law enforcement in the investigation.
On Sept. 3, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to three different subdivisions on Dahlonega Highway in northeast Forsyth County in reference to entering autos, a motor vehicle theft and a home burglary, Rainwater said.
Two of the vehicles involved were law enforcement vehicles, including one marked vehicle from another agency and an unmarked Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, according to the report.
A taser was taken from the other agency vehicle, and two personal weapons were taken from the Forsyth County vehicle.
“It is unknown at this point if the law enforcement vehicles were targeted,” Rainwater stated.
The three subdivisions, all located off Hopewell Road in north Forsyth County, affected were Wild Meadows, Whisper Point and Orchard Lakes.
After reviewing home security footage from area residents, two males were observed entering parked vehicles and a garage. They also allegedly stole a Dodge Charger from the driveway of a residence.
Forsyth Sheriff’s Office detectives and fugitive units are currently investigating leads in South Atlanta, according to the statement.
Working in conjunction with the other two agencies, he said that they hope to identify a second suspect and recover more stolen items.
Authorities are requesting that citizens review home security videos for any footage showing the suspects or suspicious activities, and if located contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 770-781-2222.
