CUMMING, Ga. — American Legion Post 307 has announced the start of the selection process for the 2020 American Legion Georgia Boys State. This year’s event will run May 24-30 at Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Ga.
Boys State is a leadership action program where qualified male high school rising seniors take part in a practical government course. It is designed to develop a working knowledge of the structure of government and to impress upon participants the fact that our government is what we make it. Along the way, delegates have the opportunity to learn the political process by organizing a mythical 51st state. Each level of government is run by those delegates who are elected to serve. Instruction is presented on the law and court system, parliamentary procedure and Georgia political history.
The American Legion has certain qualifications for prospective Boys State participants.
Only males who have successfully completed their junior year of high school and who have at least one more semester remaining are eligible. Previous participants of a Boys State competition may not attend a second session. The American Legion focuses on those students who illustrate leadership, character, scholarship, loyalty and service in their schools and community. Merit and ability are the basis for evaluation during the actual citizens’ selection process.
Interested boys should contact their high school counselor for application forms. Boys enrolled in homeschool programs may contact David Mullis at chaplain23@comcast.net Deadline for completing the application is February 28. Interviews with the applicants will be conducted the last weeks of March.
Additional information is available at www.dogboysstate.org.
