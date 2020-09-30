FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — American Legion Post No. 307 has invited all Forsyth County high school students to compete in the 2021 Annual American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program. The invitation was announced by Post Commander Gary Ely and Post Oratorical Chairman David Mullis.
The topic each year is selected by American Legion. It will focus on some phase of the U.S. Constitution, selected from the Articles and Sections. The subject in the prepared oration portion of the contest must be about some phase of the selected portion, emphasizing the duties and obligations of a United States citizen. The prepared oration must be the original effort of each contestant.
Post 307 will hold its local contest Jan. 9, 2021. In the months prior contestants should be researching and preparing their presentations. The winner will receive financial award and the opportunity to continue in the various rounds of competition at the district, area, department and national levels. Awards are presented at each level.
The national contest features awards college scholarships of $20,000, $17,000 and $15,000 to the first through third places in the national finals. Each state winner who competes in the first round of the national contest will receive a $2,000 scholarship. Participants in the second round who do not advance to the national final round will receive an additional $2,000 scholarship. The top three youth orators who have won all previous elimination rounds of the contest will vie for top honors in the national contest in April in Indianapolis.
The American Legion will pay the expenses of state winners at the national contest.
High school students in Forsyth County who are interested in entering the competition can find complete rules and contest information at www.legion.org/oratorical .
Interested students should contact their high school counselor or Post 307 Oratorical Chairman Mullis at GAPost307Oratory@gmail.com.
