The Legion Act, signed into law by President Trump in July, expands eligibility in the American Legion to include veterans who served in U.S. military conflicts previously unrecognized by Congress as war eras.
The Legion Act declares that any veteran who had honorably served and honorably discharged is now eligible to join any American Legion Post. The act opens the door up to 4.2 million veterans to join any American Legion Post, programs and benefits for which they were previously excluded.
Cumming Post 307 and all surrounding posts can now accept these veterans as members. The Legion can assist veterans with how to access the VA and receive veterans’ benefits they have earned.
Cumming Post 307 meets the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the : Fraternal Order of the Police Bldg., 248 Castleberry Industrial Dr., Cumming, Ga. 30040.
Please bring your DD214 if possible.
For more information, please contact John Arant, Post Information Officer at 770-887-5708, and contact legion.org/join for more information.
