Dunwoody Rotary has established a $2,000 Service Above Self Scholarship that can be renewed for up to another three years. The first winner is Melanie Smith, who is president of the Interact Club and has served the community through VolunTeen and Holiday Helper programs at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the Rise Against Hunger, the Intown Food Pantry, Special Olympics and the Dunwoody Nature Center’s Butterfly Festival.
Smith said she believes the leadership skills she learned at the Rotary Youth Leadership Award camp will be with her for the rest of her life. Her application and essay reveal that she has internalized the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.” She will be attending the University of Georgia and hopes to be a child life specialist or occupational therapist at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
The Rotary Club of Dunwoody supports our community in the areas of child and family health, literacy, public safety, and is part of Rotary International, a worldwide philanthropic organization. In addition, the club has helped fund stadium lights and the band trailer at Dunwoody High School. The Dunwoody Club also sponsors the DHS Interact Club, the Laws of Life Essay Contest, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards and Rotary Youth Exchange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.