Obituary: Brenda Kullman Christian Solley

Brenda Kullman Christian Solley, age 73, of Atlanta, passed away August 1, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living/Brighton Gardens of Buckhead in Atlanta.
Born on the 4th of July, 1947, in Decatur, Alabama to Charles and Carolyn Bean Kullman, she grew up she believing that the fireworks and the annual picnic organized by her Granddaddy Bean took place in celebration of her birthday.
Brenda always had fond memories of her childhood spent with a large extended family including thirteen first cousins on her maternal side.
Brenda thought of life as an adventure and took her loved ones with her to enjoy the journey. She loved the chance to live in the Philippines as a newlywed and always enjoyed taking long road trips. She would visit family and friends no matter how far away they lived including trips to Germany to visit her brother Tom in the US Army. She bred her Bichon Frise dogs, organized her employer’s sponsorship of the Atlanta Olympics and wrote a cook book of family recipes. She enjoyed organizing family events and reunions, gardening, and quilting. She never forgot a face and loved catching up with old friends and family whenever possible.
Brenda moved to Atlanta in 1972 and lived in Dunwoody for many years. She was a long time member of All Saints Catholic Church where she worked as a receptionist and planted many of the gardens at the church, oftentimes bringing bulbs from her personal gardens including her prized family daylilies. She helped design Christmas decorations for All Saints and provided flowers for weddings as well as organizing dances and Secret Santa events. She served on the Board of Murphy Candler baseball and Village Mill swimming and contributed her time to Scouting, Marist School, and any other activities her sons were involved with. She retired from IHG (Intercontinental Hotels Group) headquarters in Atlanta in 2013 after 20 years of service.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Tom Solley; sons, Matthew Christian (Corinne Wimberly Christian), of Atlanta, GA, and Russell Christian (Laura Dege Christian) of Las Vegas, NV; three beloved granddaughters, Sage Colello of Tampa, FL, Rinne and Sawyer Christian of Atlanta; a sister, Margaret Kullman of Atlanta; and a sister-in-law, Linda Brown Kullman, of Springfield, VA. She was preceded in death earlier this year by her brother Col. Thomas M. Kullman USA (retired).
A funeral Mass and celebration of life will be scheduled in Dunwoody when health and safety allow, followed by an interment in the Decatur City Cemetery in Decatur, AL. At Brenda’s request, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Marist School in Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.