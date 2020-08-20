Obituary: Amy Joy Janvier

A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Amy Joy Janvier, 26, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 while driving through Thomson, Georgia. Family and friends will gather in October to celebrate her life at the Shoal Creek Sanctuary in Athens, Georgia where she enjoyed collecting insect samples in the fields and forests.
As a second-year master’s student working toward her doctorate in the Department of Entomology at the University of Georgia, Amy believed in the collective impact of individuals and our responsibility to restore native ecosystems. Her faculty mentors have already committed to continuing her research on the effects of residential landscaping practices on the biodiversity of pollinators and plan to pursue first authorship in her name.
Amy did not like; she loved. And what she loved, she shared without reservation. Her hobbies were an enormous part of her life, and they were always creatively focused. They included cosplay, plush-making, crafting of every kind, knitting, baking, ecology, science, hiking, video games, anime, and most of all making friends. Her passion was irrepressible. Her love was vast and unmistakable.
Amy is survived by her mother, Alice Margaret Thomasson Janvier, her fiancé, Erik Gustafson, their cats Luce and Violet, and her sisters Kathleen Fowler Janvier [husband, Steven Foutch, sons, Henry and Hayes] and Courtney Paige Janvier [fiancé, Greg Johnson]. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Janvier III.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be given to the H.O. Lund Entomology Club Amy Janvier Scholarship Fund. Or the Amy Janvier Memorial Charity benefitting The Chrysalis Fund at the following address: www.gofundme.com/f/amy-janvier-memorial-charity
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.