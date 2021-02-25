DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested an Atlanta man on Feb. 12 for being too “loud and boisterous” inside Perimeter Mall and refusing to leave the shopping mall at 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road.
Jerry Lee Campbell, 31, of McWilliams Road SE, was charged with criminal trespass. Police said he went into several stores in the mall being disruptive and rude to employees. When police tried to stop Campbell and question him, he became loud, argumentative and accused officers of racially profiling him.
Police gave Campbell a criminal trespass notice and told him he needed to leave the mall. Police said he walked toward an exit in the Dillard’s store. But officers arrested Campbell when he circled around the store and went to the mall’s second floor.
