As a black woman, I do not support Black Lives Matter. All these people rallying against racism, namely the white ones, may want to take a second, third or even fourth look in the mirror.
As the June 2 rally was winding down and people were leaving, I was walking toward the now dispersing crowd. With the predominantly white crowd yelling “Black Lives Matter” for eight hours, I thought me walking on the same sidewalk would have elicited a different response than what I received.
Not one of those white people said anything to me. One older lady with a handwritten sign in fluorescent green looked like she was going to have a heart attack at my sight; others put their head down and avoided me like the plague. Experiencing this complete hypocrisy, I called a few out on it, to which there was no reply.
What this crowd experienced was white guilt, not a genuine concern for black people. I see and say hello to many white people in Dunwoody all the time, and to my relief, none of them were faking a love for black people June 2, shouting and holding signs. They are normal and do not feel guilty because of their skin color. They shouldn't.
The screaming crowd had something to prove, and they failed miserably. They spoke to the black people that joined them, I suppose, but not even a wave, nod of the head acknowledging my existence as I walked by about 30 of them.
As I mentioned earlier, I am no fan of Black Lives Matter, as ALL lives matter! These people should have listened to Jesus when he said, "Love your neighbor as yourself,” Matthew 22:39. No rally necessary!
Angela Johnson
Dunwoody
