I am a poll manager at Peachtree Middle School. I am writing in response to all the negative publicity about the past election. My precinct did not have the delays as others did. My team worked well together. Yes, we did have a few minor problems, but my team pulled together and we had a successful day. I was not aware of any problems in the county until I got home and saw it on the news. I would like to commend Latasha Howard and her leadership in getting us ready for the election. My team was Billie Williams, Irv Zisselman, Debbie Arogeti, Jody Piratsky and Shannice Bennerson. I thought we had a successful day and I wanted to report something positive about the election.
Cheryl Dunbar
Dunwoody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.