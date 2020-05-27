This week I had a much-needed haircut for the first time in two months. I called Ernie’s Barbershop. He has been cutting hair in Dunwoody for as long as I can remember. The message I heard was “We are not scheduling appointments. When you get here, there will be a number on the door. If it’s 1, come in. If not, take the number, sit in your car and we will wave you in. I went in and there was no one in the waiting area and of the four chairs, Ernie was in one and Ron was at least 12 feet away in another. Both barbers wore masks. I felt completely safe. As I left, it dawned on me that our economy was in good hands. The personal ingenuity demonstrated here was what made this country successful, and it will happen again. God bless our great country.
-Pete Jacques
Dunwoody
