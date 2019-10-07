DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Johns Creek Chorale will kick off its 2019-2020 season Oct. 19 and 20 with “The Road Not Taken.”
Taking its title from the Robert Frost poem of the same name, this performance will explore the rich and varied music of 10 different composers, including works by American, Estonian, Latvian and Welsh artists.
Drawn from their inspired repertoire of 20th and 21st century pieces, the selected songs will resonate with themes both contemporary and timeless.
The intertwined ideas of the heady joy of love, the wistful love of separation and the serene joy of faith are celebrated in the context of choices made and sometimes, choices lost.
From the rousing, to the comical, to the poignant, “The Road Not Taken” delivers a textured experience of the human condition. The Johns Creek Chorale is pleased to present performances by the full Chorale, the Tapestry Women’s Ensemble, and new for this season, the Chamber Choir.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 veterans and seniors. Children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult with a paid ticket.
Saturday’s Oct. 19, 7 p.m. performance will be held at the Johns Creek United Methodist Church, 11180 Medlock Bridge Road in Johns Creek. Tickets are available online at.thejohnscreekchorale.com or at the door.
Sunday’s Oct. 20, 3 p.m. performance will be held at Kingswood United Methodist Church, 4896 N. Peachtree Road in Dunwoody. Tickets for this performance are only available for purchase at the door, not online.
