DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Registered voters in DeKalb County go to the polls Aug. 11 to decide several races and select the final candidates for the Nov. 3 General Election.
Early voting for the runoff and special election continues through Friday. Weekend voting ended Aug. 1.
This year, DeKalb County has five early voting locations, two near Dunwoody.
Early voting runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dunwoody Library, 5539 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, and at Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 LaVista Road in Tucker.
If residents choose to vote on Election Day Aug. 11, they must report to their assigned polling place, which can be found at dekalbcountyga.gov/voter-registration-elections/voter-information.
Here’s a rundown of what you will see on the ballot, depending on your party affiliation:
DeKalb County Sheriff
On the Democrat ballot, appointed incumbent Melody Maddox, who received 46 percent of the vote in the June 9 primary, will face Ruth Stringer, who garnered 14 percent of the primary vote. The winner will serve until the end of the year.
Maddox has already secured the Democrat spot on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot to decide who will hold the position for the next four-year term. She will face Republican Harold Dennis in that race.
DeKalb Board of Commissioners
For District 1, which includes Dunwoody, the Democrat ballot features Cynthia Yaxon, who received 40 percent of the vote in the primary, against Doraville City Councilman Robert Patrick who polled at 27 percent.
The winner will face incumbent Republican Commissioner Nancy Jester.
For District 6, a super district that covers the western half of the county, Maryan Ahmad, who won 40 percent of the primary vote, faces former Clarkson Mayor Ted Terry at 33 percent. Both are Democrats.
Non-partisan judicial
In the race for judge of Superior Court of the Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit, Yolanda C. Parker-Smith will face Melinda “Mindy” Pillow.
— Patrick Fox
