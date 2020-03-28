DUNWOODY, Ga. — In response to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Georgia, Dunwoody Mayor Lynne Deutsch has enacted a shelter-in-place order that begins at midnight March 29 and will remain in effect through April 15 unless rescinded or amended by the City Council.
“This is our strongest statement yet in demonstrating how important it is that we work together to help limit the spread of COVID-19,” Deutsch said. “The vast majority of our residents and businesses are already doing exactly what’s in this order to protect their families and neighbors, but we want to be clearer about what’s expected.”
Residents will still be able to leave their homes under certain circumstances. Those instances include outdoor activities where social distancing is still maintained, to go to work, to engage in activities essential to health and safety of household members and pets, including obtaining medications or visiting a healthcare professional. Residents are also permitted to obtain groceries, pet supplies, household products or necessary services, or to care for a family member or pet in another household.
“Please do not be alarmed by this,” Deutsch said. “You can continue to pick up dinner and go to the grocery store, pharmacy and hardware store. I want to encourage everyone to buy normal quantities of toilet paper, milk and medicine to help ensure that there is enough for everyone.”
The order excludes those working in essential government services, including first responders, law enforcement employees and any essential workers as defined by the Department of Homeland Security.
The Dunwoody City Council had already passed emergency measures in response to COVID-19, including the closing of dine-in service at restaurants, gyms, sport clubs and most gatherings of 10 or more people.
A stay-at-home order for Dekalb County goes into effect March 28 at 9 p.m. until further notice.
“We are trying to save lives from the serious COVID-19 public health threat,” Dekalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said announcing the order March 27.
— Joe Parker
