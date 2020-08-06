DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Council got a snapshot July 27 of where the city’s money will be going in the first phase of a major trail addition near Perimeter Mall.
With an estimated cost of $1.1 million, the trail will run on the Perimeter Mall side of Ashford Dunwoody Road between Hammond Drive and Perimeter Center West.
The Ashford Dunwoody Path is part of the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts’ Commuter Trail System Master Plan, a network that includes 46 trails covering more than 14 miles. The trail system was first presented in 2013.
Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith confirmed the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts (PCID) will pay for more than half of the project. The remainder, $490,000, will come from the city’s hotel-motel tax fund.
“The project includes a cycle track similar to the ones that have recently been built on Hammond Drive,” Smith said.
The project also includes an additional sidewalk, landscaping, new lighting, bus shelter and some decorative elements.
Cost estimates were provided, based on proposals from several contractors.
“The PCID has committed to paying for all of the decorative elements of the project,” Smith said.
The trail system plan states that “most of the existing trees will be retained and new oak trees will be planted to replace the oak trees that require removal for the project.”
The next phase of the trail, Phase 2, is in the early stages of design, with construction targeted for 2022.
When both phases are complete, the trail will extend approximately 1.2 miles along Ashford Dunwoody Road from Perimeter Center West to Mt. Vernon Road.
The northern end of the trail has already been completed as part of the restaurant development under construction at Ashford Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center West.
“The design has been completed, the project is ready to start construction as soon as the right of way agreement with the mall owner is finalized,” Smith said.
Council members first approved funding for the trail in late 2018 in accord with the PCID’s Master Plan’s goal of “improving bicycle and pedestrian access to MARTA and increasing mobility for non-motorized users within Perimeter as well.”
The Perimeter area sits near three MARTA rail stations: Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Medical Center.
“I think we are leading the way here in the metro region and all of Georgia,” said Councilman Joe Seconder. “I am looking forward to this and I would love to see a little ground-breaking ceremony.”
“This is great news,” Mayor Lynn Deustch said. “I am excited.”
The City Council will vote to move forward with Phase I, and accept their portion of expenses as soon as the right of way agreement is completed.
