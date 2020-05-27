DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody High School recently announced its valedictorian and salutatorian for the class of 2020.
The top spot went to Sophia Gavalas. In the fall, Gavalas plans to attend the University of Georgia as a member of its Honors Program. She plans to study biology and pursue a career as a surgeon.
Dunwoody High’s salutatorian is Justin Jasper. Jasper plans to attend Stanford University, where he will study environmental engineering to pursue a career as an environmental engineer and researcher.
