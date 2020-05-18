DUNWOODY, Ga. — The City of Dunwoody began a limited and phased reopening of city parks and Dunwoody City Hall beginning Monday, May 18.
Tennis courts, park restrooms that do not service a playground and athletic fields opened Monday, although the city asks park patrons not to engage in team sports of organized play. Indoor facilities will set their own reopening plans with approved COVID-19 safety protocols in place, as defined by the state.
“I’ve been encouraged to see neighbors showing respect to one another in our parks and sharing the space carefully,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “Though we will begin offering more options next week, the virus remains contagious. We need to continue to take care of ourselves and others.”
The Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Department is working with surrounding municipalities to develop a coordinated approach to reopening. If the initial phase goes smoothly, the skate park, dog park and playgrounds will reopen in the coming weeks. The current target date for the next phase is June 1.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, visiting parks and trails is generally safe, so long as one follows basic precautions, and can even be beneficial to one’s physical and mental health. Parks allow individuals and families to get exercise, relieve stress, enjoy fresh air and take in vitamin D.
The CDC asks the public to stick to parks that are close to their home, stay at least 6 feet away from others while enjoying the greenspace, wash hands often and cover coughs and sneezes.
Playgrounds, organized activities and crowded parks should still be avoided. Do not visit parks if you are sick or were recently exposed to COVID-19.
Dunwoody City Hall also began a limited reopening Monday, but almost all questions and government service requests can still be handled online, over the phone or through email to avoid an in-person visit. A comprehensive list of services and contact information is available at dunwoodyga.gov/COVID19.
City Hall doors will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, but it is strongly encouraged that citizens email or call ahead to see if staff will be onsite to handle their particular issue. Police Service Representatives are available at all hours at City Hall for emergency issues.
Dunwoody Municipal Court remains closed. For payments and paperwork that cannot be done online, a clerk will be available each day from 8 a.m. to noon.
