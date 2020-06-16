DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Dekalb County School District is seeking input from parents, teachers, staff and students, sixth to twelfth grade, about their preferences and perspectives on the options the district has proposed for reopening schools this fall.
The district is interested in feedback that shows people’s level of comfort with social distancing, hygiene efforts, school bus transportation, serving meals, taking temperatures, access to technology and internet at home and the use of masks at school.
The survey is open for responses until Sunday, June 21. The survey can be found at bit.ly/3h5YijT.
Any questions or comments can be emailed to communications@dekalbschoolsga.org.
