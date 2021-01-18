DUNWOODY, Ga. – After nearly two hours of discussion, the Dunwoody City Council deferred action on a proposed 14-story mixed-use development in Perimeter Center.
At its first meeting of the year Jan. 11, the council heard details of the plan, which would sit on nearly 3 acres at 84 Perimeter Center East and would include 40,000 square feet of retail and up to 220 age-restricted housing units. Previous plans called for a hotel on the site.
The proposal would require a rezoning from C-1 Conditional (commercial) to PC-2 (Perimeter Center District). In addition, there are 20 other conditions that would have to be addressed, including elimination of the established 15-foot setback and reduction of the impervious coverage of the land from 65 percent to 85 percent.
City Councilman John Heneghan said he was concerned about the lack of a formal design for the development, while other council members objected to the location of a pool in front of the building.
“I’d like to ask that this be deferred until we have a specific design,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “We’ve been burned before on this.”
In other action at the meeting, the council heard a summary about Spruill Center for the Arts from its executive director Alan Mothner that included several new community initiatives. One project, entitled “Dove of Hope,” presented in partnership with Pebble Tossers, will involve installation of 2,021 origami doves to “represent our collective hopes and dreams for the new year,” Mothner said.
Participants will write their wishes for the new year on a square piece of paper and fold it into the shape of a dove using the directions on the art center’s website, spruillarts.org. All of the doves dropped off at the Spruill Atrium, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, before Jan. 30 will be installed for public display.
The council also discussed its priorities for the upcoming legislative session, listing possible curtailments on urban bow hunting as its main concern.
“We’ve had lots of calls and concerns about bowhunting in the area,” Heneghan said, adding that he is not opposed to hunting, but he is concerned with safety issues within the city limits.
The council retired to executive session after more than four hours. No action was taken after the panel reconvened.
