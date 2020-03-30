NORTH METRO ATLANTA — Kim McNamara, owner of Read It Again Bookstore on Peachtree Parkway in Forsyth County, said her store still sees its share of customers despite COVID-19.
“We’ve had a lot of teachers in, needing books to read to their students,” she said. “Many teachers didn’t think to grab them when the schools closed. Books are sometimes a thing you take for granted until they are gone.”
The store has not gone unscathed, however.
McNamara said a busy lineup of spring events were canceled, including appearances by two New York Times bestselling authors. The store has made plans to change its in-person events to streaming online.
“We plan on continuing with our popular princess story times, poetry sessions and author conversations, but now they'll be on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube,” she said.
The business has also had to change how it serves customers. On March 18, the store announced it would remain open for browsing, but a week later the businesses decided to close its doors to the public.
Read It Again is offering local delivery within 7 miles of the store, curbside pickup, gift certificates and online shopping and shipping. The store will only be taking credit cards over the phone to maintain social distancing.
“Just like you, we are taking things one day at a time,” a store newsletter said. “We also have kids stuck at home and elderly parents we’re worried about, but if our bookstore can give just one person a moment of escape in this crazy time, then Read It Again Bookstore is doing its job.”
In Dunwoody, Adrienne Duncan said her kids are “getting a taste” of their parents’ day-to-day life. Adrienne, a web consultant and business owner, and her husband, Patrick, an executive for a business consulting firm, both work from home.
“I’m not [going to] lie, cabin fever is settling in,” she said. “The two girls, 14 and 10, are fantasizing about being stuck in a school building for six-plus hours a day. The whole ‘doing everything online at home’ gig is not the blast they imagined. In a way, they have a taste of how we live.”
However, the social isolation has had a positive effect on the Duncan’s son, PJ, who has an autoimmune disease called pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome.
Duncan said when PJ is exposed to viruses, he becomes extremely anxious and unable to manage his behavior or speak well.
“In isolation, there is less viral exposure, which means it’s easier to focus on completing academic tasks,” Adrienne said. “For him, things are more chill learning about the 13 original colonies, practicing division work problems or studying for a science test on heat or rocks and minerals from a comfy bed or sofa.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.