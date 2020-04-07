NORTH METRO ATLANTA — A report from the Georgia Department of Labor revealed the state had a record number of unemployment filings in a weekly period from March 22-28. One of those applying was Eduardo Burkard.
Burkard had a work-from-home job in sales, but the company services the hard-hit hospitality industry. With sales plummeting, he said around 15 to 20 percent of the company’s staff was laid off.
“The ripple effect got to us,” he said. “The past couple of days I have really just been job searching, 100 percent.”
His outlook for the near future is somewhat positive, but there are still too many unknowns as the pandemic continues.
“I did receive a severance package,” he said. “That, plus unemployment and a stimulus check will all help in the short term, but we are really going to have to watch expenses. My fiancé has her job, and in the long term I am hoping things will pick back up in May or June. Hotel occupancy is already going up in China, so hopefully we will see an uptick once people start going out again.”
Burkard said he and his fiancé have a few months remaining on their Sandy Springs apartment lease, but they are hoping they will be able to defer some rent payments. In the meantime, they plan on moving to Alpharetta to live with his mother, who is doing her part to help the community.
Rosa Burkard already had a passion for sewing, and after seeing reports of facemask shortages, she saw an opportunity to put her talent to good use. After clocking out from her day job, Rosa has been making as many cloth masks as she can, many of which have been donated to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
“I am enjoying it,” Rosa said. “I don’t have the capacity to make too many, but I am making around 20 masks a day. It’s the least we can do for people as we go through this crisis.”
As more home-sewers take to making masks and the CDC is suggesting masks may help curb the spread of COVID-19, Rosa has stocked up on materials and says she plans to continue making them in the coming weeks.
“Some people have said the fabric masks are not good or helping, but they are not meant to replace N95 masks or surgical masks,” she said. “Our purpose is to help those people who really need it to protect themselves. Cloth masks will not solve the crisis, but I do believe they make people aware of social distancing and not touching their face. I think they have a purpose.”
Added attention has been shown for some groups, including seniors, during the pandemic, but perhaps an overlooked population is those with special needs or disabilities.
Mary Ulich is a co-founder of Alpharetta’s BrewAble, a coffee shop in downtown that employs people with disabilities. The business has been closed since March 15.
“Individuals with special needs are really, really challenged right now,” Ulich said. “Some are confused as to why they can’t go to work or see their friends. Some have extreme anxiety. Some have auto-immune challenges, and for weeks they haven’t been able to be out and about.”
Ulich and others are still finding ways to stay connected.
“We are trying to keep in touch with them in positive ways, like sending cards or Zoom calls,” she said. “It is just a joy to see the joy on their faces when they see and can talk to their friends. Some aren’t verbal or have trouble getting their words out, and it has been amazing to see how everyone was so patient.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.