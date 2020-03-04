ROSWELL, Ga. — Area residents will soon be able to enjoy a day out partying for a good cause.
On Saturday, March 14, The Drake House Young Professionals Advisory Council will host its second annual Tappin’ Out Homelessness. Truck and Tap will donate one dollar for every beer and wine sold throughout the day to The Drake House, while visitors enjoy live music from over 10 artists, food trucks, a wine pull and a raffle auction.
The proceeds will help The Drake House in its mission to provide emergency housing for single homeless women and children in north metro Atlanta.
The Young Professionals Advisory Council created the first Tappin’ Out Homelessness event in 2019, and its success has helped it become the group’s annual signature fundraising event, said Council Chairman Amy Moore.
“Our purpose as the Drake House Young Professional Advisory Council members is to raise awareness, increase involvement, and create new funding opportunities for The Drake House through outreach to the young professional community of the north metro Atlanta area,” Moore said. “YPAC hosts an annual fundraising event, but also acts as advocates for the Drake House by hosting several programs, including a teen holiday party and an alumni dinner for all Drake House alumni families.”
Last year’s event raised more than $10,000 for The Drake House. This year, the group is aiming even higher, with a goal of at least $15,000.
“[It] will go directly to the Drake House and all of its programs that support our mothers and children,” Moore said. “It will also spread awareness of the organization to all who attend.”
More than 1,000 people attended Tappin’ Out Homelessness in 2019, and organizers are preparing for an even bigger crowd this year.
Tappin’ Out Homelessness will be held March 14, beginning at 2 p.m. at Truck & Tap, 30 Milton Ave. in Alpharetta. It is presented with Karen Lee and Associates.
For more information about the event at The Drake House Young Professional Advisory Council, visit thedrakehouse.org/young-professionals-advisory-council.
