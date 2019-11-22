JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Young musicians competed at the Fall Festival on Nov. 2 at Johns Creek United Methodist Church.
Mallory Chamblee, 11, and Graham Farrar,10, both of Alpharetta, won their elementary division for piano performance.
In addition, Mallory, Graham, Hinata Okazaki (7), Fuyuka Okazaki (9) and Beau Chamblee (8), received the highest "superior" rating at the festival for their piano performance. All are students of Arlene Martinides of Alpharetta.
Approximately 500 music students participated in Fall Festival, a music performance audition for students of all instruments organized by North Fulton Music Teachers Association and its 100 members.
Students were required to perform two memorized pieces, the accompanying scales and cadence chords and also sight-read a piece. Students performed in elementary, intermediate and advanced divisions.
Graham is a student at Hillside Elementary in Alpharetta. Mallory and Beau Chamblee are home schooled. Hinata and Fuyuka Okazaki are students at State Bridge Crossing Elementary School.
North Fulton Music Teachers Association is a division of Georgia Music Teachers Association and Music Teachers National Association. Arlene Martinides is NFMTA president.
