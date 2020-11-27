CUMMING, Ga. — An initiative to provide gifts to local children in foster care this holiday season is now underway. Georgia United Credit Union Foundation’s Wish Tree program will allow those in the community to provide gifts to Forsyth County kids through Dec. 9.

Toys, clothing and other items requested by local children can be found at gucufoundation.org/wishtree. Purchased gifts will be shipped directly to the Family Promise of Forsyth which will deliver the gifts to the children.

Monetary donations can also be made at Georgia United Credit Union’s Cumming branch, 312 Canton Highway, and will be used to purchase gifts for kids in foster care around the Cumming area.