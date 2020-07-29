ROSWELL, Ga. — Wellstar North Fulton Hospital in Roswell was one of eight hospitals in Georgia named to Newsweek’s annual list of Best Maternity Hospitals for 2020.
The list, made up of 231 hospitals in 36 states, was drawn by the nonprofit Leapfrog Group which selected a panel of national experts specializing in maternity care to rate the facilities.
The panel rated hospitals based on low rates of C-section and early elective deliveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.