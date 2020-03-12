JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A celebration of Johns Creek Veterans and the official debut of the “Wall That Heals” installation is set for Saturday, March 28 at 11 a.m.
The city broke ground on the Vietnam War memorial last summer and originally planned to hold the ribbon cutting in November 2019 to coincide with Veterans Day. Delays and uncooperative weather conditions have pushed back the unveiling to later this month.
The “Wall That Heals” is a half-scale replica of the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. Like the original monument, the memorial is a black chevron with more than 58,000 names of U.S. service members who lost their lives or were missing in action in Vietnam.
Since its beginnings in 1996, the “Wall That Heals” project has toured a replica of the memorial to nearly 600 communities, including Johns Creek in spring 2017. In May 2018, the city announced it would become the permanent home of a retired replica.
Other retired replicas draw an average of 65,000 visitors a year. During its 2017 visit, the monument drew around 8,500 people.
“We’re expecting great things from this,” Johns Creek Veterans Association President Mike Mizell said. “It will give people potential to donate to the Johns Creek Veterans Association, so we can do a lot more to help the community.”
Several individuals and organizations have helped made the installation possible, including the Veterans Association, Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau, Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Johns Creek, John and Cori Davenport, Sawnee Electric Membership Corporation, the Wells Fargo Foundation, Jacob’s Engineering and Taylor Commercial.
“The [veterans] that I talk to are absolutely thrilled,” Mizell said. “There’s been a number of them that haven’t gone to Washington for various reasons, whether financial or emotional. Having it in their backyard, they’re very excited about it.”
The Johns Creek’s Veterans Memorial Walk is at Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road.
