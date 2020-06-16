DUNWOODY, Ga. —The Vanderlyn Elementary School fifth grade class of 2020 chose to leave their mark by helping people in their community affected by COVID-19.
Instead of the traditional fifth grade celebration and class gift to the school, the students decided to donate those funds, $1,000, to Malachi's Storehouse.
Malachi’s Storehouse, located in Dunwoody, is an organization focused on addressing food insecurity in metro Atlanta. Malachi's has been serving the Dunwoody community for 25 years.
