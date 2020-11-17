Turkey Guide: Where to get dinner, what will be open on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is around the corner and many families are looking for local takeout meal options for their celebration. With COVID-19 affecting local businesses, restaurant takeout has become a simple way to support the local economy. A number of restaurants are keeping their doors open for dine-in and takeout orders throughout the day with many even offering traditional Thanksgiving meal options for families and individuals.

Here are a few restaurants serving up some delicious Thanksgiving fare throughout the Metro-Atlanta area:

Alpharetta

Address: 6290 Halcyon Way #620, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Hours: Thanksgiving Day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Offerings and prices:

- Meal includes a four-course prix-fixe menu of elevated Thanksgiving fare for $59 per person for adults and $24 for kids.

- Meals include lemon and thyme turkey, crab-stuffed flounder, herb crusted prime rib, smoked oyster stuffing, truffle macaroni and cheese, and more.

Ordering options and instructions:

Thanksgiving meals are available for dine-in. Social distancing measures will be in place. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Address: 37 Old Roswell Street, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Hours: Open Thanksgiving Day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Offerings and prices:

- Traditional Thanksgiving meals will be offered at various prices

Ordering options and instructions:

Thanksgiving meals are dine-in. Reservations are suggested. Private dining rooms are available as well as outdoor dining.

Address: 5100 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta, GA 30009

Hours: Open Thursday Day 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Offerings and prices:

- Thanksgiving items include macadamia nut turkey ($26), traditional roasted turkey ($24), turkey mucho loco ($26), kids macadamia nut or roasted turkey ($14), and homemade macadamia nut pie ($12).

- Regular menu and kids menu items are also offered.

Ordering options and instructions:

Thanksgiving items are available from Nov. 25 to 29. Dine-in, carryout, and curbside pickup is available for all orders.

Cumming

Address: 410 Peachtree Pkwy Suite 100, Cumming, GA 30041

Hours: Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Offerings:

- All regular menu items will be available during normal business hours on Thanksgiving.

Ordering options and instructions:

All orders are dine-in and curbside pickup.

Address: 770 Cumming Highway, Cumming, GA 30040

Hours: Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Offerings:

- A traditional turkey dinner and all of the fixings will be served at no charge. Roughly 900 meals will be prepared, so it is first come first serve.

Ordering options and instructions:

All meals are available for drive-thru pickup on Thanksgiving Day between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Home delivery is also available. Meals are limited.

Address: 675 Buford Highway, Cumming, GA 30040

Hours: Open on Thursday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Offerings:

- All regular menu items will be available to order on Thanksgiving Day during normal business hours.

Ordering options and instructions:

All orders can be placed for dine-in, takeout, and no-contact delivery.

Dunwoody

Address: 94 Perimeter Center West, Dunwoody, GA 30346

Hours: Open Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Offerings and prices:

- A special dine-in meal will be prepared on Thanksgiving Day for adults ($43) and children ($15).

- The traditional turkey meal includes slow-roasted turkey with stuffing, fresh green beans, cranberry-pear chutney, sharable mashed potatoes for the table, and pumpkin cheesecake ($11).

- Side items will be made available for carryout and include stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, seeded rolls, cranberry-pear chutney, and pecan-crusted sweet potatoes with hot honey.

Ordering options and instructions:

All orders can be placed during regular business hours. Meals are dine-in only while side items are available for carryout.

Address: 90 Perimeter Center West, Dunwoody, GA 30346

Hours: Open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Offerings and prices:

- Traditional dine-in Thanksgiving meals will be prepared for adults ($29.95) and children ($15) and includes roasted turkey, savory pan gravy, Yukon mashed potatoes, brioche and sage stuffing, green beans, mashed butternut squash, house-made cranberry relish, pumpkin pie mini indulgence.

- Pickup orders are priced at $150 and serve four to six people. These include everything above plus your choice of a fresh field greens or Caesar salad to start and six complimentary mini indulgences to end.

Ordering options and instructions:

All dine-in meals will be served on Thanksgiving Day during normal business hours. All pickup orders must be placed 24 hours in advance for pickup on Nov. 24 and 25.

Address: 1015 Crown Pointe Parkway, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Hours: Open Thanksgiving Day from 11a.m. to 8 p.m.

Offerings and prices:

- Traditional dine-in meals will be served on Thanksgiving Day for adults ($24.95) and children ($9.95).

- Meals include oven roasted turkey breast, sugar cured ham, sweet potato casserole, green beans and carrots, mashed potatoes southern herb stuffing, homemade giblet gravy, cranberry relish, cornbread muffins, pecan or pumpkin pie.

- Meals also available carryout priced at $28.95 each.

Ordering options and instructions:

All dine-in meals will be served during Thanksgiving Day. Reservations are recommended. Carryout orders must be ordered in advance and picked up on Thanksgiving Day.

Johns Creek

Address: 4210 Johns Creek Parkway, Johns Creek, GA 30024

Hours: Pickups on Thanksgiving are in-store only between the ours of 9 a.m. and 11:45 p.m.

Offerings and prices:

- Holiday special items include smoked bone-in ham, whole smoked turkey, and smoked beef brisket meals each priced at $154.99 feeding 14 people along with a smoked turkey breast meal ($74.99) feeding eight people.

Ordering options and instructions:

All orders are recommended to be placed as soon as possible. Pickup for all holiday orders begins Nov. 21 for curbside and in-store between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Pickups on Thanksgiving are in-store only between the ours of 9 a.m. and 11:45 p.m.

Address: 10305 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Hours: Orders can be picked up on Nov. 25 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Offerings:

- Prices vary based on quantity. Traditional items include Green Circle Free-Range turkeys (12 to 16 lbs.) and a variety of classic Thanksgiving side dishes and pies serving four to six per order.

Ordering options and instructions:

All pickup orders must be placed by Nov. 22. Orders can be picked up on Nov. 25 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Milton

Address: 800 Mayfield Road, Milton, GA 30009

Hours: Pickup on Nov. 25 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Offerings and prices:

- Thanksgiving turkey ($99)

- A la carte sides ($20 per quart) including mashed potatoes, madeira gravy, green beans, cheddar grits, etc.

- Thanksgiving feast ($175)

Ordering options and instructions: Orders must be placed in advance and picked up from restaurant location

Address: 5670 Atlanta Highway, Milton, GA 30004

Hours: Open Monday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Thanksgiving Day

Offerings and prices:

Meal includes Casa Nuova salad, delicious garlic bread, choice cold or hot, lasagna, chicken francese, chicken piccatta or eggplant parmigiana, and choice of bottle of sangria or wine

- 4 to 6 people portion ($60)

- 8 to 12 people portion ($120)

Ordering options and instructions:

Orders can be placed by phone or online and picked up during business hours all week leading up to Thanksgiving Day.

Roswell

Address: 1028 Canton Street, Roswell, GA 30075

Hours: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Offerings and prices:

- Thanksgiving special is served a la carte and feeds up to four people per serving.

- Options include traditional items such as smoked turkey ($89), collard greens ($19), garlic mashed potatoes ($19), cranberry sauce ($10), pumpkin pie ($19), and more.

Ordering options and instructions:

Pickup orders must be placed by phone or online by 12 p.m. on Nov. 20. All orders can be picked up on Nov. 25 between the hours of 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Address: 590 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA 30075

Hours: Pickup is on Thanksgiving Day between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Offerings and prices:

- Special includes a traditional turkey dinner serving six to eight people ($170) or a deluxe family turkey dinner serving 10 to 12 people ($210).

- Both dinner options include turkey breast, gravy, dressing, macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, cranberry relish, and pumpkin or pecan pie. Side dishes are also available.

Ordering options and instructions:

All orders must be placed by Nov. 22. Delivery and pickup options are available. Pickup is on Thanksgiving Day between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Address: 1169 Canton Street, Roswell, GA 30075

Hours: Pickup Thanksgiving day or the day before from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Offerings and prices:

- Meals are prepared and packaged in aluminum sheet pans for home oven cooking. All orders are offered in half or full sheet pan sizes with prices varying based on quantity.

- Items include seafood gumbo, shrimp creole, crawfish etouffee, jambalaya, red beans and rice, and bread pudding.

Ordering options and instructions:

All orders must be placed by Nov. 21 and pickup can be scheduled during business hours on Nov. 24 and 25.