JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — With fair weather and a new location, the Johns Creek Police Department’s annual Trunk or Treat event was another hit Oct. 23.
Held in the parking lot of the new City Hall, hundreds turned out for a night of candy, games and contests.
Each division within the police department, as well as some local businesses and representatives from the Forsyth Sheriff Department, decorated the trunk of a car. Superheroes, princesses and haunted houses were among the themes.
There were also inflatables and refreshments to entertain the attendees at the free event.
“It’s pretty fantastic seeing the community come out and enjoy themselves in a safe environment,” Police Chief Ed Densmore said. “This is the fifth one, and it gets bigger and better every year.”
Each year, attendees vote on their favorite booth, and this year the decorators stepped up the competition.
“There’s an obstacle course, a maze, a lot of good competition,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Robin Buckley said.
Third place went to the traffic department’s “Ghostbusters” set-up, and the SWAT team earned second for their superhero decorations and costumes.
Once again, the Criminal Investigation/Crime Scene Investigation took home the first place prize, this year for a walk-through haunted house. But the competition, like the rest of the event, was all in good fun.
“To me, it’s not just for the kids; it’s fun for the parents too,” Community Services Officer M.D. Meberg said.
Because the event took up most of the City Hall parking lot, the city partnered with Tech Park businesses like State Farm and World Financial Group to use their parking lots. A van shuttled families from the business parking lots, while some attendees took the five-minute walk.
With plans to build a city park and festival venue adjacent to the new City Hall, the city has said it intends to use this technique of partnering with neighboring businesses for future events, relieving Newtown Park which is mostly surrounded by residential neighborhoods.
“It looks like a huge success,” Chamber Chair Kent Davies said. “The kids are pouring in.”
