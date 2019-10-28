CUMMING, GA — A 64-year-old DeKalb County man died Oct. 23 when his vehicle left the roadway.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and fire units responded to a single vehicle crash on Canton Highway at Post Road at 5:05 a.m.
The investigation determined that Desmond Smith, 64, of DeKalb County, was eastbound on Canton Highway near Post Road when his 2016 Freightliner (box type truck), veered off the right side of the roadway and then back across the roadway coming to a stop in a ditch on the westbound side of the highway.
Smith was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Deputy 1st Class Matt Kirk, traffic investigator with the Sheriff’s Office said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit.
— Denise Ray
