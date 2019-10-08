MILTON, Ga. — After weeks of oppressive heat with the mercury rising well above the 90-degree mark, it finally felt a little more like fall on Oct. 5, and it was just in time for Milton’s annual Crabapple Fest. The event has kicked off the fall season for locals for the past seven years, and last week’s edition was perhaps the most popular to date with an estimated 30,000 flocking to downtown Crabapple.
Attendees shopped for unique and handmade items including antiques, home décor, art, clothing, prepared foods, jewelry, pottery and other items. There were also plenty of ways to fill one’s stomach with around 20 food vendors dishing out pizza slices, ice cream and an array of other foods.
Football fans also took in the college football on a big screen set up in Crabapple Market. The kid’s area proved popular with little ones lining up for the bounce houses and bungee jumper.
Crabapple Fest is put on by the city and the Crabapple Community Association and has become Milton’s signature event.
— Joe Parker
