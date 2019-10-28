CUMMING, Ga. — The Place of Forsyth County job fair is offering more opportunities and a new location starting this month.
Attendance reached record numbers in August of this year with 24 business participants and 114 job seekers coming through. As a result of the continuous growth of the event, organizers soon realized that The Place facility was no longer able to accommodate the event.
“I have been a bit cautious about moving the job fair out of The Place of Forsyth building because we want companies and job seekers to see all we do here at The Place,” Lynn Sennett, Workforce & Education director of The Place said. “After the last job fair, I knew it was time. We want to be able to grow the event and not be limited by the space.”
Reaching out to partners and supporters of The Place, organizers found a new location.
Browns Bridge Church generously offered the use of their space.
“A big thank you to Browns Bridge Church for the space and everything they do in the community,” Sennett said. “Browns Bridge Church is gracious to open their doors for us to use their space. We want to make sure the new location is known to the businesses and job seekers. With the new location, come even more opportunities.”
The Oct. 25 job fair will take place in the theater of Browns Bridge Church, 3860 Browns Bridge Road in Cumming and will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Companies that currently need full-time, part-time, or even seasonal work are encouraged to reach out to Sennett.
“This is excellent timing since companies are gearing up for the holiday season,” Sennett said.
The Place Job Fair is open to the public and a free event to businesses and job seekers. Also attending during the event will be, Georgia Mountain Work Source “Career Coach” which is a great resource for resumes, cover letters, grants for college and job leads, Sennett said.
Current participating businesses include Honey Baked Ham, Northside Hospital, Ed Castro Landscape, Kimco Services, Advanced Disposal, Summit, Forsyth County Schools, Domino Pizza, DOL Veterans, ServPro, Bright Star, Tyson Food, BOS Staffing, Nike Outlet, Southern Companions, Wal-Mart, and Belk. Many more are anticipated, Sennett said.
Available positions include full time, part time, and experienced to no experience.
The Place of Forsyth County initiated the Workforce Development Program in the Fall of 2015. The program offers budgeting, mock interviews, career coaching, special training certificates, in addition to the job fair.
In 2018, the combined salaries of clients who obtained jobs totaled $3.3 million.
For more information about the Job Fair or Workforce Program, contact email Lynn@ThePlaceOfForsyth.org
