ROSWELL, Ga. — The Drake House has announced the grand opening of its new Drake Closet location at 859 Mimosa Blvd in Roswell.
“The opportunity arose to create a welcoming and open space for our shoppers to fully experience all that The Drake Closet Roswell has to offer,” said Kimberly Jackson, director of Volunteer Engagement. “The new boutique is located just a few doors up from the old building. We are so excited to reveal the light and airy beauty of this new location. Our shoppers will feel a warm welcome the second they walk through the doors.”
Jackson has helped create the welcoming environment in all three Drake Closet locations throughout North Fulton County.
“I am always amazed to watch her (Jackson’s) vision unfold and come to life at each location,” Executive Director Nesha Mason said. “These beautiful Closets are not just a trendy place to expand your wardrobe. The moneys raised through the sale of our merchandise helps our mission and contributes to The Drake House annual budget. Every time you shop, you are truly shopping for a cause.”
The Drake Closet Roswell officially opened the new location Oct. 1 and held a ribbon cutting Oct. 8. Roswell Mayor Lori Henry was in attendance for the virtual event.
