JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Coder School, a Silcon-valley based technology school, will open its second Georgia location in Johns Creek on Aug. 17.
With the motto, “Learn to code. Change the world,” the Coder School teaches children aged 7 to 18 to develop computer programming skills.
The new location, 5025 Jones Bridge Road, will be owned and operated by Jerry and Kim Massey, who opened the East Cobb location in 2017.
The couple saw the success of their first location and a growing need for the concept in the Atlanta area, and they ultimately plan to open 10 additional schools throughout the greater Atlanta metro.
“We are thrilled to bring The Coder School to Johns Creek,” Jerry said. “We are so pleased with the success we’ve seen in less than two years at our first location and are excited to open the opportunity to even more students in the Atlanta area.”
The Coder School uses a variety of platforms to teach various coding languages, including HTML, CSS, Python and Javascript. Every code lesson is customized with the help of trained “code coaches” who use a 2-on-1 approach to teaching.
“When finding and building relationships with franchise partners, our goal is always to find those who are truly passionate about setting kids up with a positive, life-long relationship with technology and coding,” founder Hansel Lynn said “Jerry and Kimberley care deeply about this mission, and we are confident they will bring our level of commitment to kids and parents in Johns Creek and show the community just how fun learning to code can be.”
The Coder School has more than 35 schools operating in 12 states. For more information, visit www.thecoderschool.com.
