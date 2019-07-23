JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — This week, the American Civil Liberties Union is hosting its annual Summer Advocacy Institute in Washington, D.C., for rising high school juniors and seniors that will prepare students to engage in their communities on issues around civil liberties and civil rights.
Roba Djalleta from Mount Pisgah Christian High School and Annie Kong from The Westminster Schools are joining almost 1,000 students from every state in the country to receive first-hand experience from lawyers, lobbyists, community activists and other experts dedicated to defending these constitutional rights.
During the event, which runs July 20-26, students will engage with lawyers and political activists to learn about advocacy — including issues such as criminal justice reform, voting rights and religious freedom. They will participate in debates and develop successful media and social networking strategies, while observing policy development in the Capitol.
The week will end with a lobby day on July 25 where students will participate in meetings with elected officials and congressional staff to bring attention to conditions facing immigrant families held in at the border, as well as the potential threat posed by law enforcement officers overreaching by using facial recognition technology.
The day will conclude with a rally at the Capitol.
