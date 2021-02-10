JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Student Leadership of Johns Creek and the Johns Creek Historical Society are teaming up to help restore the historic Macedonia African Methodist Church Cemetery.
Each year Student Leadership of Johns Creek first-year students are tasked with finding a community project, and this year groups from Centennial and Northview high schools are working together to help restore the cemetery. Their goal is to create a place of rest and reflection rather than the current state of abandonment.
"By learning about the Macedonia Cemetery, I discovered that it is crucial to understand Johns Creek's history and spread awareness of such areas in order to restore and honor our community's history," Northview group leader Tara Ramesh said.
The cemetery, which the city is in the process of acquiring, is located on 2 acres near the corner of State Bridge Road and Medlock Bridge Road. It contains approximately 105 to 114 marked and unmarked graves, mostly made up of formerly enslaved African Americans and their descendants. The Johns Creek Historical Society has identified around 60 of the people buried at this site.
As gravesites are being identified, genealogy research is beginning. That research is starting to show relationships between those interred and insights into the lives they led.
To spread awareness about the project the students hosted an informational webinar on Feb. 4 with Johns Creek Historical Society President Joan Compton and board member Kirk Canaday. They were joined by members of the Johns Creek City Council Brian Weaver, John Bradberry, Lenny Zaprowski and Erin Elwood, and by Johns Creek Visitors Bureau Chairwoman Lynda Lee Smith.
Canaday, who donated to the restoration of some of the headstones, said his vision for the project is to create a place of memorial and peace. Ultimately, the group wants to create a place of remembrance by cleaning the space, restoring the headstones and establishing a memorial garden.
“These people deserve to rest in peace, and they haven't been able to do that over the years,” Canaday said. “A few months ago, there were still people using that cemetery as a dump.”
Student Leadership of Johns Creek and the Historical Society have been raising funds for the project on their websites. While helpful in the restoration of the site and headstones, Canaday said the city’s help will be needed for some of the heavier lifting.
On Nov. 16, the Johns Creek City Council unanimously approved a measure to acquire the cemetery property, and the city is now pursuing ownership through eminent domain. The city expects to spend $52,200 to complete the process.
Council members participating in the webinar expressed their support for the students and local organizations.
“The people buried there deserve it...they deserve to be remembered,” Elwood said.
Zaprowski said he thinks now is the best time to plan so the City Council can consider supplementary expenses for inclusion in the budget.
“I think this is such a critical time to plan and envision what this can be for our community,” he said. “I can tell you that the surrounding land is not going to be that inexpensive, so it's going to be a little bit of money in order to make this thing happen, so we’ve just got to prepare.”
Officials with the city and the Visitors Bureau stressed that completing the vision for the cemetery won’t happen overnight, but it is something the city is committed to and wants to see happen.
Student Leadership of Johns Creek has set up a website macedoniacemetery.weebly.com where those interested in helping can get more information and make donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.