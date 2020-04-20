NORTH FULTON, Ga. — King’s Ridge Christian School senior Braxton Chadwick has started the Bloom to a Room campaign to bring a bit of the outdoors to seniors in care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic. Chadwick is delivering blooming flowers to those in living assisted communities, many of whom are unable to leave their rooms.
One such person is Chadwick’s grandmother, who has been unable to leave her room or take in outside visitors. Chadwick also has a grandfather who owns a wholesale greenhouse in Cobb County, and orders have either dried up or have been cancelled.
Chadwick was inspired to use those plants for a good cause, and the Bloom to a Room campaign began.
He has set up a website, BloomtoaRoom.com, where people can go to order flowers to be donated to senior care facilities. Once Chadwick receives enough orders to provide flowers to each room in a senior living community in Metro Atlanta, he delivers them to the facility where they are distributed to residents.
Chadwick has already delivered plants to more than 800 rooms and has set a goal of providing 2,500 rooms with flowers. He has already received enough support to provide blooming plants to 10 facilities.
To donate, visit BloomtoaRoom.com.
