JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — State Reps. Angelika Kausche and Josh McLaurin will co-host a town hall meeting on public safety and teen vaping Sunday, Oct. 13 in Johns Creek.
The meeting will be from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Autry Falls Clubhouse, 9825 Autry Falls Drive in Johns Creek.
Kausche represents District 50 which includes most of Johns Creek. McLaurin represents District 51 which includes parts of Sandy Springs and southwest Johns Creek. Both were elected in 2018 and are Democrats.
In addition to the legislators, Fulton County Board of Education member Linda McCain, Johns Creek Police officers and representatives from the American Heart Association and American Lung Association are expected to attend.
Kausche and McLaurin will also discuss their legislative priorities for the upcoming 2020 legislative session.
Public health concerns over vaping, or e-cigarette, use has quickly risen to become a prominent issue on a local and national level, especially with interest in curbing use among adolescents.
Alpharetta, Atlanta, Cumming, Johns Creek, Milton, Forsyth County and Fulton County are among the local jurisdictions to curtail vape shops or ban e-cigarette use in public spaces.
“While these actions indicate a step in the right direction, state-wide legislation can and needs to do more to protect our youth from the dangers of vaping,” Kausche said in a statement.
Across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed more than 500 cases of lung illness in patients with a history of vaping. In Georgia, there have been at least nine cases, according to the Department of Public Health
A specific cause of the illnesses has not been found, and the investigation has not identified any specific e-cigarette or vaping product or substance that is linked to all cases. Many of the patients have reported a history of using products that contain THC or nicotine.
CDC recommends consumers consider not using e-cigarette or vaping products until more is known about the cause of this vaping illness. E-cigarettes and other vaping devices are not safe for youth, young adults, pregnant women or adults who do not currently use tobacco products, according to the CDC.
According to the 2018 Georgia Student Health Survey, 12 percent of high schoolers and 4 percent of middle schoolers in Fulton county self-reported using vaping products.
“Vaping has become a new epidemic in schools,” Kausche stated. “Kids of all ages from middle schools to high schools are at risk of the detrimental impacts caused by nicotine and other dangerous chemicals in e-cigarettes.”
Kausche invited constituents with feedback on this topic to contact her at angelika@angelikaforgeorgia.com.
