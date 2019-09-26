CUMMING, Ga. — The Forsyth County Animal Shelter was recognized for its excellence Sept. 18 in front of an audience that included state and local officials and representatives from local law enforcement agencies.
The Georgia Pet Coalition and the Humane Society of the United States recognized Cindy Iacopella, shelter manager, and the shelter staff for the work done on behalf of animals in the county. The shelter has been designated an “Emerging Gold Standard Shelter” for the state of Georgia.
“It was a great opportunity to discuss big-picture issues affecting animals in Georgia and local issues,” Iacopella said.
The Coalition and Humane Society wanted to highlight the achievements of Forsyth County and its support from the County Commission, Iacopella said.
Included in the accomplishments were a reduction in euthanasia, the implementation of progressive programs, SPLOST funding for a mobile spay/neuter unit, partnerships with other agencies for unwanted pets and a partnership with the Sheriff’s Office in which inmates work with shelter dogs.
“There’s so much support from the commissioners,” Iacopella said. “It’s great. They’re all animal lovers.”
Peggy McCarthey, co-chair of the Georgia Pet Coalition Advisory Board, echoed Iacopella’s gratitude and described the commissioners as “the dream team of officials.”
The coalition works with state legislators to help change policies and educate lawmakers about issues involving overpopulation, among others, according to McCarthey.
“There is a crisis of overpopulation in, Georgia,” she said. “Forsyth County is the gold standard for best practices regarding over breeding and puppy mills.”
McCarthey who is quick to point out that adoption is a better alternative. She added a perk to adopting from a shelter.
“You can adopt the official state dog of Georgia,” she said. “In 2016 the adoptable dog was officially declared the state dog of Georgia.”
State Sen. Greg Dolezal, State Rep. Todd Jones, along with county commissioners and law enforcement personnel were among those who toured the Forsyth County Animal Shelter, learning about its “innovative, solution-based achievements,” McCarthey said.
“Forsyth County has a first-class animal shelter, and the staff goes above and beyond to care for the animals,” Dolezal said. “Their adoption program is a great way to show our love for animals and it’s hard not to fall in love with the furry friends when you enter the adoption area.”
District 4 County Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills shared that a dog park is in the works and would be located across the street from the shelter. Finals plans have not been approved but it is possible that the park will be opened within a year or so.
Iacopella said sponsorships are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.