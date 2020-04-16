DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Spruill Center for the Arts just completed its first week of virtual programs that began April 13, and so far, it’s been a rousing success.
“We’ve gotten an overwhelming response from our students and customers, just about what we’re doing and the excitement,” said Spruill Center’s Amy Gresens, who has been working with instructors to compile the online classes. “It’s really nice to hear from them and thank us for keeping them connected. It reaffirms our decision to do this programming.”
Gresens said over the first three days, more than 75 subscribers signed up and 350 views of videos were logged.
Right now, the programs are centering on jewelry, ceramics and painting, she said. Next week, the Center is introducing blacksmithing to the roster.
The virtual demonstrations and classes are being offered free to the public and are held Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. on the Spruill Center for the Arts website at spruillarts.org. Links to each class and demonstration will also be available through the arts center’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages.
“We were looking for a way to keep the community connected, and what better medium than through art,” Gresens said. “Spruill’s Education Director Kristin Wilder reached out to our instructors who missed the social camaraderie and creative spirit of the classroom and were eager to participate.”
Wilder also said she liked the idea.
“We may be apart, but we are certainly not alone,” Wilder said.
Spruill is working to bring the Center’s gallery into the fold with plans to feature discussions with the artists and studio tours. The idea is to allow artists to provide a glimpse into what is going on in their studio, said Spruill Center for the Arts CEO Alan Mothner.
“It’s to ensure those who may be missing the gallery and being part of that are still connected,” Mothner said. “Kind of like a video tour sort of, an intimate look behind the artist.”
Mothner said staying connected with art at this time is important for the community, contributing to overall mental health.
“Their mental health is paramount to getting through this,” he said. “We’re just trying to do what we can.”
The Spruill Center for the Arts is also moving into a new phase in its partnership with the City of Dunwoody to brighten up the plaza between the center and the Dunwoody branch of the DeKalb County Library.
Dunwoody Parks Director Brent Walker has solicited submissions from the community for a simple and creative way to paint the steps and concrete in the plaza with a design or easily executed mural. The entry deadline ended Friday, and Mothner said he’s impressed with the entries.
“First of all, I’m really impressed with the Photoshop skills of some of the people out there,” he said, laughing. “I thought it was going to be like drawn on with a marker or crayon or a verbal description, but somebody superimposed this crazy rendering on it. It’s been great.”
The winning entry will receive a $100 Visa gift card.
