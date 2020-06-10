FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County’s Splash Pad at Old Atlanta Park opened for the season June 5 and will operate through Sept. 7.
The county announced it will follow CDC guidelines by limiting the capacity of the facility and enhance sanitation and disinfection. Visitors are also asked to maintain social distancing from other families.
The pad will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 5. From Aug. 6 to Sept. 7, the pad will operate Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Daily admission is $2 per person (1-year-old and up) and can be paid by cash or check. There is admission charge for adults who remain on the dry deck. Annual passes are available for $30, and annual family passes are available for $60.
For more information, visit parks.forsythco.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.