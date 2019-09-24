JOHNS CREEK, Ga. —Fashion Speaks on the Creek, an annual fashion show for individuals with special needs, will be Sept. 29 at Johns Creek High School.
This is a signature event for the Jonny and Xena Spread the Words Foundation, a nonprofit founded by a local family to benefit the local special needs community and animal rescues.
The event will be hosted by local news anchors Karyn Greer of CBS 46 and Beth Bacall of 104.7 The Fish. The show provides a night of fun and inclusiveness for people with special needs of all ages.
Local stylist Margot Vetrovsky, Belk and Cinderella’s Gowns will provide the wardrobe for more than 50 special needs models, and makeup artist Joselyn Gonzalez will complete their looks.
Star Wars personalities, courtesy of the 501st Georgia Garrison, and Johns Creek Police officers will escort the models down the stage.
In addition to the fashion show, there will be a silent auction, a raffle and food provided by Blimpie for attendees to enjoy.
The Jonny & Xena Foundation began after Xena, a severely neglected pup, was adopted by Jonny, a child with autism, and his family. Their inspiring story went viral, and since then, they’ve used their platform to make a difference in the lives of both humans and animals.
The fashion show begins at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Johns Creek High School, at 5575 State Bridge Road. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit facebook.com/xenaandjonny.
